Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by car in Arlington dies in hospital

A bicyclist who was critically injured last week in an Arlington crash died Wednesday afternoon at a local hospital, Arlington police said Thursday.

The name of the person who died had not been released by authorities as of Thursday.

The bicyclist passed away at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington police said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 3500 block of North Collins Street in Arlington.

Investigators determined the bicyclist, who was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, attempted to cross North Collins Street and was hit by a car that was southbound on the street.

The bicycle had no light on a foggy night, Arlington police said.

The driver of the car stopped and stayed at the scene after the crash.

No charges are expected to be filed in the case, Arlington police said.