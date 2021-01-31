Fort Worth

One man in critical condition after house fire in Fort Worth

A resident was injured Saturday evening in a house fire in Fort Worth, a fire official said.
A resident was injured Saturday evening in a house fire in Fort Worth, a fire official said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

A Fort Worth man is in critical condition after a house fire Saturday around 8 p.m, according to a fire department spokesman.

He was taken from the single story building at the 1400 block of East Baltimore Boulevard and transported to an area hospital, according to Engineer Mike Drivdahl.

The fire at the was contained within 15 minutes of fire crews arriving on the scene.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire. Drivdahl said there were no other injuries reported.

James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
