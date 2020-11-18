Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fort Worth

Mayor Betsy Price in quarantine, again, after husband tests positive for COVID-19

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is in quarantine after her husband tested positive for the coronavirus, her office announced on her Twitter on Wednesday.

She’s awaiting test results “and will be working remotely for the remainder of the week,” the post reads.

This is the fourth time the 71-year-old mayor has gone into isolation due to exposure to COVID-19. The last time, in late October, she canceled her annual Spooky Bike Ride as she was awaiting test results. She later announced she tested negative.

Price did not attend Tuesday’s City Council meetings and instead appeared by video.

She was first exposed to the coronavirus in April, when she tested negative but two city employees she had been in close contact with tested positive. She was exposed to COVID a second time in June, again testing negative.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The news of Price’s husband’s positive diagnosis comes as Tarrant and Dallas counties have been reporting records for daily new cases and COVID hospitalizations have soared to a level unseen since late July.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service