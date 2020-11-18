Mayor Betsy Price in quarantine, again, after husband tests positive for COVID-19

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is in quarantine after her husband tested positive for the coronavirus, her office announced on her Twitter on Wednesday.

She’s awaiting test results “and will be working remotely for the remainder of the week,” the post reads.

This is the fourth time the 71-year-old mayor has gone into isolation due to exposure to COVID-19. The last time, in late October, she canceled her annual Spooky Bike Ride as she was awaiting test results. She later announced she tested negative.

Price did not attend Tuesday’s City Council meetings and instead appeared by video.

She was first exposed to the coronavirus in April, when she tested negative but two city employees she had been in close contact with tested positive. She was exposed to COVID a second time in June, again testing negative.

The news of Price’s husband’s positive diagnosis comes as Tarrant and Dallas counties have been reporting records for daily new cases and COVID hospitalizations have soared to a level unseen since late July.