With staffing shortages amid COVID, Crowley schools all remote until after Thanksgiving

The Crowley public school district on Tuesday said that it would move to exclusively remote classes from Thursday until after its Thanksgiving break as it handled novel coronavirus-related staffing shortages.

The district reported that 34 staff members were positive for COVID-19 and 139 employees were quarantined on Tuesday.

Among the quarantined staff members are people who were in close contact with someone who has the virus, the district said.

Virtual learning will continue through Nov. 24 before Thanksgiving break Nov. 25-27. In-person students can return to school buildings on Nov. 30.