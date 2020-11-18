All Fort Worth schools will remain open through end of the week, school officials say

All schools in the Fort Worth Independent School District are open and will remain that way through the end of this week, school officials said Wednesday.

Fort Worth ISD will be on a scheduled break for Thanksgiving next week. All campuses will reopen on Nov. 30, school officials said.

School officials sent out the announcement Wednesday after misinformation was posted on some social media platforms, according to a news release.

Fort Worth ISD’s message came after Crowley school officials said on Tuesday that Crowley ISD would move to exclusively online classes starting this Thursday until after its Thanksgiving break as the district handles coronavirus-related staffing shortages. Crowley’s Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25-27.

The Crowley district reported that 34 staff members were positive for COVID-19 and 139 employees were quarantined on Tuesday. Among the quarantined staff members are people who were in close contact with someone who has the virus, the district said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Daily case numbers and hospitalization rates have been on the rise in Tarrant County. The county reported eight coronavirus deaths and 732 new cases on Tuesday. It’s the most COVID-19 deaths since nine were reported on Nov. 11.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 83,647 COVID-19 cases, including 802 deaths and an estimated 62,507 recoveries.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.