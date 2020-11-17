Letters to the Editor Fort Worth youth sports should be canceled during pandemic

What priorities are we teaching our children?

Harris is not about equality

The editorial cartoon depicting suffragettes passing the torch to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris belonged in the comics, not on the Opinion page. (Nov. 12, 9A) Harris is in this position because of her gender and race, not her qualifications. President-elect Joe Biden stupidly promised his running mate would be a woman no matter what. During the primary, Harris criticized Biden’s record on race and supported a health care plan that could end private insurance.

Suffragettes wanted people treated equally based on merit. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett represents that; Harris does not.

- Randy Weeks, Roanoke

Not how adults should be acting

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The U.S. has often been seen as a beacon of democracy, but that image is steadily being tarnished. The behavior of many Republicans resembles a child demanding do-overs after losing a game. The world and our young people are watching.

The attempt to invalidate this election only because it did not favor a particular candidate is pathetic.

- Wendy Stoecker, Arlington

We must make a serious change

As a minority, I have a constant fear of a police officer stopping me and abusing his power over me. The Black Lives Matter movement has led to more talk on police brutality, but it hasn’t changed the fact that police officers too often use their power in a dehumanizing way.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Merely taking accountability won’t change what’s happened. The United States needs new laws and regulations to limit police brutality. Requiring body cameras and replacing guns with stun guns are examples that could reduce excessive force against individuals.

- Jonathan Maldonado, Houston

Sen. Cornyn, we need to hear you

Am I the only person asking where Sen. John Cornyn is as the nation watches the post-election circus that could damage our democratic institutions? Even after he won reelection and with the president on his way out of office, I have yet to hear Cornyn defend our electoral system.

Even after a record turnout and the most secure election in our history, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cornyn remains silent. His lack of backbone was shameful over the last four years, and it continues today.

- Richard Charter, Fort Worth

Sports not worth the risk

I fully agree with Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley’s recommendation that youth sports be suspended. (Nov. 15, 1A, “With coronavirus cases soaring, local governments in Texas find their hands tied”)

It makes no sense for young people to attend school wearing masks and to then participate in after-school athletic events without masks or social distancing — with spectators, especially at outdoor venues, also usually not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

In addition, there is increasing evidence of possible long-term health complications, notably myocarditis, for those infected. Young people are engaging in athletic events that colleges and professional sports teams would not dream of allowing without repetitive coronavirus testing. What do they know that parents of young athletes aren’t being told?

- Jeffrey J. Brown, Fort Worth

This is what’s really catching

For four years, we’ve been watching President Donald Trump have tantrums and call others losers. Apparently, it’s very contagious. Some Republicans are saying the election was rigged and votes should be recounted. Are they just sore losers?

- Jack Brocious, Grapevine