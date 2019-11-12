Martin Sheen spotted in Joe T. Garcia’s as he shoots movie in Fort Worth

In Fort Worth shooting a movie about a legendary Texas football team made up of orphans, Martin Sheen dropped into Joe T. Garcia’s on Monday night.

Sheen, famous for roles like President Bartlet in “The West Wing,” was with Matt Clark, an actor known for small roles in movies and TV shows, when he came into the famous local Mexican restaurant, the business wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. They visited with co-owner Joe Lancarte and posed for a photo with him.

“You never know who you might run into at Joe Ts,” the post reads.

Sheen has been cast in the forthcoming “12 Mighty Orphans,” which began shooting in North Texas this month. The film, adopted from the book by Jim Dent, focuses on the Masonic Home Mighty Mites, a group of 12 scrawny orphans who defied the odds and became a successful Texas high school football team, according to Deadline.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ty Roberts is directing the movie.

The orphans were all outweighed by at least 30 pounds by their opponents, according to Deadline, but head coach Rusty Russell’s leadership and inventive offense helped them make it to the state playoffs.

Luke Wilson has been cast as Russell, while Sheen is playing Doc Hall, his assistant coach. Hall was a country doctor who served the orphans and never took a paycheck, according to Deadline, until he brought Russell to the orphanage and became his assistant coach.

Clark’s name doesn’t appear on the IMDB page for the movie at this time.

Robert Duvall has also been cast in the movie as Mason Hawk, a freemason and an orphan who inspires the Mighty Mites, according to Deadline.