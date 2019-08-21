Hollywood’s latest inspirational sports movie is bringing Luke Wilson to Fort Worth

Actor Jimmy Stewart on Fort Worth: “I got lucky...and discovered this place.” Actor Jimmy Stewart became so fond of Fort Worth that he, and his distinctive voice, narrated this 1977 promotional film “Fort Worth: The Unexpected City.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Actor Jimmy Stewart became so fond of Fort Worth that he, and his distinctive voice, narrated this 1977 promotional film “Fort Worth: The Unexpected City.”

Hollywood’s latest inspirational sports movie is set in the midst of the Great Depression. In an orphanage on a hilltop overlooking Fort Worth live twelve scrawny, underfed orphans. And it’s up to a Texas football coach to take this group of Mighty Mites and turn them into champions.

Based on the book “Twelve Mighty Orphans” by Jim Dent, the movie of the same name will star Luke Wilson as coach Rusty Russell, and it will begin filming in Fort Worth this fall.

Think “Little Giants” mixed with “Annie” and a dash of “Hoosier” thrown in.

Director Ty Roberts said that it was important to film the movie where it’s set.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“For me, there’s nothing more than authenticity in making a movie,” Roberts said in a statement. “Shooting in Fort Worth provides a foundation for us to build our film which allows our team to source everything as it was — from references, to historians to the real locations — all of this is invaluable to a period movie.”

The movie will also star Fort Worth actors Michael and Angelique De Luca. The producers are working with the Fort Worth Film Commission and Visit Fort Worth. Since last year, the producers have been scouting locations in here and in Weatherford.