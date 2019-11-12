Downtown’s new Latin steakhouse opens within days, with another steakhouse to follow

Short rib tacos at Toro Toro, a Washington tapas restaurant opening here as a steakhouse. Handout photo

A flashy new hotel restaurant will open any day now in Fort Worth.

And another is not far behind.

The new Toro Toro Pan Latin Steakhouse in the redecorated Worthington Renaissance hotel will open next week, maybe sooner.

Three blocks south, the new Wicked Bar and cafe will open Dec. 2 in the beautifully restored Sinclair Autograph Collection hotel.

Toro Toro’s menus are now posted on the website.

Some highlights:

▪ Wood-grilled steaks including a 30-day dry-aged ribeye, a 52-ounce ribeye and Colorado lamb chops;

▪ “Latin style” tamarind-glazed brisket, chipotle pork ribs and a brisket burger;

▪ Salads, poke bowls and sandwiches;

▪ Brazilian gumbo, Peruvian empanadas, Spanish octopus skewers and Peruvian fried chicken.

The restaurant will be open Thanksgiving and will offer a special plate, although that menu has not been set.

Watch for Toro Toro serving lunch and dinner inside the grand new Worthington lobby at 222 Main St,; 817-210-2222, torotorofortworth.com.

Wicked Bar, the all-day cafe and bar for the Sinclair, will have its own menu plus preview items from Wicked Butcher, the new steakhouse opening downstairs sometime after New Year’s.

The Wicked Bar menu will include Wicked Butcher’s bone-in ribeye and a variety of sides, plus regular breakfast and lunch items.

Watch for Wicked Bar at 512 Main St.; 682-231-8214, marriott.com.