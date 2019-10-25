Guess who will be in Fort Worth? Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen join ’12 Mighty Orphans’ movie

Iconic actors Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen will join the Fort Worth movie “12 Mighty Orphans,” a story of the Texas high school football team, according to news reports.

The drama, which is from the acclaimed book by Masonic Home Mighty Mites, stars Luke Wilson as Masonic Home head football coach Rusty Russell.

Sheen will play Doc Hall, who was the school’s doctor for more than 30 years and never got paid for it. Hall also was responsible for bringing Russell to coach at the orphanage, according to Deadline. Hall also became an assistant football coach.

Duvall will play Mason Hawk, described as a wise free mason who also had been an orphan and brings knowledge as to what it means to be an orphan, according to Deadline.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vinessa Shaw plays Russell’s wife, Juanita Russell, while Wayne Knight plays Frank Wynn, who runs the orphanage.

The drama focuses on the Mighty Mites, who in the 1930s and 1940s were legends in Texas high school football. The orphanage was built to house and educate the orphans of Texas Freemasons in Fort Worth.

They were small kids who wore scarred helmets and faded jerseys that did not match. These boys were outweighed by at least 30 pounds per player, but they became the toughest high school football team in Texas and played for state championships.

Production of the movie began this month in Fort Worth.