Medical examiner releases name of man whose body was found on Trinity River rocks

A body that was discovered Wednesday on rocks in the Trinity River was that of a 26-year-old man who lived in Bedford, authorities said.

Dakota Jones died on the river’s bank, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday. A determination on the cause and manner of Jones’ death was pending completion of an autopsy, the office said. It was not clear Thursday night whether Fort Worth police had determined if the death was criminal.

A person who reported the body to authorities about 1:30 p.m. said it was face-down near Christal’s, a sex shop in the 6700 block of Randol Mill Road.

