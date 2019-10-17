One killed in single-vehicle wreck in southeast Fort Worth, police say

One person was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Loop 820 in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Thursday.

Police responded to the wreck shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Loop 820 near US 287 in southeast Fort Worth.

An SUV was southbound when it veered off the highway, hit a barrier and overturned.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police did not release any other details on the fatal crash.