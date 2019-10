SHARE COPY LINK

A body was discovered Wednesday on rocks in the Trinity River in Fort Worth, authorities said.

A person reported the body to police about 1:30 p.m. said it was face-down near Chrystal’s, a sex shop at 6701 Randol Mill Road.

Police and firefighters are at the scene. A Fort Worth police spokesman said he had no other details.

