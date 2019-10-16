Burglary suspect falls through ceiling trying to elude officers, Fort Worth police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Two suspects stole 42 packs of cigarettes from a gas station and led police on an interesting chase Wednesday morning, Fort Worth police said.

At about 2:40 a.m., officers were sent to Elrod’s Cost Plus Grocery Store on a burglary call. When they arrived, they noticed the glass from the front door was broken enough for someone to enter the building.

Officers saw a man, later identified as 29-year-old Sergio Salinas, wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey and standing just inside the entrance of the store. He was carrying a large brown bag, police said.

An officer walked into the store and identified himself as a police officer. Sergio Salinas started running toward the back of the store and the officer chased after him.

While chasing him, the officer saw another man, 30-year-old Jose Salinas, standing in the back of the store — he was also holding a large bag.

Sergio Salinas and Jose Salinas ran into the back of the store and the officer followed them, yelling for them to stop. Jose Salinas burst out the back door — and as he ran through, he ran straight into the second officer, who arrested him.

Meanwhile, Sergio Salinas climbed into the ceiling of the gas station, police said. As he moved across the ceiling tiles, several fell to the ground. Eventually, Sergio Salinas also fell through the ceiling and onto the floor. He was also arrested.

Officers said they found 29 packages of Marlboro Light Cigarettes inside Sergio Salina’s bag, valued at $219.43. Inside Jose Salinas’ bag, police found 22 packs of Marlboro Menthol Cigarettes and 22 packs of meat and poultry, all of which was valued at $358.88.

Jose Salinas and Sergio Salinas were treated at the scene by Medstar and taken to the city jail.

Both officers were exposed to a large amount of insulation and other unknown items when Sergio Salinas fell from the ceiling; they were both taken to a local hospital for evaluation.