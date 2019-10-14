Atatiana Jefferson shooting: Former chief Fitzgerald criticizes city, demands job back

SHARE COPY LINK

With tension high in Fort Worth over a police officer shooting a woman in her home, fired Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, issued a statement through his lawyer to again demand his job back and criticize the city.

In a statement from Dallas attorney Stephen Kennedy, Fitzgerald urged the police department to have all officers undergo de-escalation and bias training. He also accused city politicians of being controlled by the police officer’s union.

“Having institutional control over the law enforcement agency is a must, especially when dealing with newer generations of officers who erroneously default to equipment over communications skills,” the statement said.

Early Saturday morning an officer shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through the window of her home. Police were responding to a call for a welfare check on the home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue.

Fitzgerald was fired in May following a confrontation in Washington, D.C., with the head of the state police union during a memorial for fallen officers. The city maintains he was fired for a number of reasons, including the D.C. confrontation, and failure to exercise sound judgment and leadership. Fitzgerald had earlier made a failed attempt to secure the top cop job in Baltimore.

The city and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy price did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Fitzgerald’s statement. The mayor and police officials plan to give remarks during a 1 p.m. press conference.

Fitzgerald filed a whistleblower lawsuit after the termination. He claims that he was fired because he was conducting an investigation into compliance issues with the city’s crime reporting systems. Kennedy has asserted that Fitzgerald was fired because he reported that the city was not in compliance with federal Criminal Justice Information System regulations and has destroyed information relevant to his investigation.

In the statement Kennedy demanded the city reinstate Fitzgerald and grant a public hearing regarding his firing. He accused city officials of engaging in “machine politics” that favor the police union and lead to racial tension.

“Failure to act in accordance with the law has led this City to chaos,” he said. “It’s time to stop playing politics.”

The statement also referenced an April incident in which a white officer violated departmental policies by escalating an encounter. Officer Thomas Shelton stopped Shamika Whitfield for speeding on April 18 in the 5900 block of Trailview Drive. Shelton pulled on the woman’s seat belt and, with other officers, handcuffed her. She sat in Shelton’s patrol car for 17 minutes before he released her with a speeding citation.

Whitfield called 911 to request that another officer respond to the stop location because was afraid of how Shelton was acting.

Shelton was suspended for 30 days without pay. Kennedy described the punishment as a “slap on the wrist.”

Kennedy also criticized Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and police union president Manny Ramirez for not attending a Sunday press conference.

Price attended a vigil for Jefferson Sunday evening, but did not speak to the crowd. She told reporters the city would hire an outside agency to investigate the shooting.

Jefferson’s killing is the seventh officer involved shooting in Fort Worth since June. The city has not identified any of the officers.

June 1: Cody Wayne Seals

Cody Wayne Seals, a white 38-year-old man, died of a gunshot wound to the neck after police say he pointed a flashlight at Fort Worth SWAT officers.

Seals’ family called police about his “aggressive behavior” just before 6:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Sixth Avenue.

When officers arrived, Seals barricaded himself inside the home. He was killed just after 10 p.m.

The officer who shot Seals was a 33-year-old white man and a 10-year veteran of the department.

Seals served in the U. S. Army between 2004 and 2008, doing more than one tour in Iraq, his mother, Sandra Seals, said.

June 5: Esteban Vasquez

A Fort Worth police officer shot a burglary suspect he had been trying to handcuff when the man charged at the officer in the front yard of a house in the 4900 block of Rickee Drive, the police department said.

Esteban Vasquez, a 27-year-old Hispanic man, survived the shooting after a homeowner called police and said a man was threatening him with a gun.

The officer initially used a stun gun on Vasquez, but he was able to remove the probes from the wires and stand, police said.

The officer is a 27-year-old Hispanic man and a two-year veteran of the department.

June 9: JaQuavion Slaton

JaQuavion Slaton, a black 20-year-old man, died of multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest when three officers opened fire on him the afternoon of June 9 as he hid in a truck on East Berry Street.

Slaton was shot six times. One wound was self-inflicted but it couldn’t be determined if that shot was deliberate or accidental. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office wasn’t able to determine which shot was fatal.

Police had been looking for Slaton, who was wanted on an aggravated assault charge. When the vehicle he was in was pulled over, Slaton ran away from officers. He was later found hiding in a white truck.

Six body camera videos were released by the Fort Worth Police Department. When one of the officers noticed Slaton in the truck, he quickly walked away and called for backup.

The six responding officers quickly positioned themselves around the truck, just feet away from touching it. Two stood just outside of Slaton’s door. At least three stood directly in front of the windshield. Another officer moved toward the passenger door but was yelled at by a second officer, warning him of potential crossfire.

Several officers began to yell at Slaton to put his hands up. Two officers broke the driver’s side window with the butt of their guns. One of the officers pounded on the window with his baton.

Then, a slew of shots rang out. Police said they saw Slaton with a gun, and he raised it.

The officers who fired on Slaton were all white, ages 35, 38 and 39.

July 18: Markevvion Cannon

A woman called the Fort Worth Police Department the morning of July 18 and said there was a man with a gun in her apartment in the 2900 block of Broadmoor Drive.

She told the dispatcher that she was in the apartment with three other people, including children.

An officer shot Markevvion Cannon, a black 19-year-old, after he used the children as human shields while firing at officers. Cannon was found inside a closet with a 12- and 15-year-old in front of him, police said.

The officer grabbed Cannon’s gun and pointed it up and then used his weapon to shoot Cannon in the head, police said.

The officer was a 34-year-old white man, according to a state report.

Aug. 11: John Michael George

John Michael George, a 46-year-old white man, was fatally shot after officers went to a home in the 5800 block of Blue Ridge Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance, police said.

When the officer went inside the home, he saw George with a gun and opened fire.

The officer who shot him is a 30-year-old black man who had been a Fort Worth officer for two years.

George, who was from Anaheim, California, was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 until 2015, according to his Facebook page. He was a former Tarrant County law enforcement officer who had more than 3,600 hours of training including courses on active shooters and de-escalation techniques.

Aug. 21: Amari Malone

Four officers opened fire on 18-year-old Amari Malone, who police say was a person of interest in a homicide.

When officers found Malone, they pulled next to him and said they wanted to talk to him. When Malone ran away, officers shouted that he had a gun and began chasing him.

Body camera footage showed that Malone pointed a gun at officers.

The officers who shot at Malone were ages 31, 33, 37 and 43. Three were identified as Hispanic man and one as a white man.

Malone died of a gunshot wound to the back.

The officers had been with the department between three and 17 years, police said.