Sisters, 10 and 13, lost both parents in Fort Worth crash that killed 3

The two sisters, 10 and 13, sat in the backseat of the car Tuesday night as it traveled south along Blue Mound Road in Fort Worth. Their mother was in the front seat, driving. Their father was next to her.

Unbeknownst to the family, a northbound driver was about to try to pass the vehicle in front of him, crossing into opposite lanes of traffic to do so, police said. He made his move in the 14500 block of the road, at the intersection with East Bonds Ranch Road, where he crashed head-on into the family’s car.

And, in an instant, the sisters lost both their parents.

The other driver died, too, police said. All three adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Ivan Gomez, a Fort Worth police spokesman, said on Thursday the driver’s attempted pass wasn’t technically illegal on that part of Blue Mound Road, also known as Farm to Market Road 156..

“But, unfortunately, it was not safe to do so,” he said.

The girls’ parents, Crystal Lynn Haskins, 34, of Justin, and Moreio Deshawn Skinner, 38, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, were identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The other driver who died was identified as Todd Lamar Thomas, 29, of Fort Worth.

The accident that occurred around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday represents a life-changing tragedy for the young sisters, who lost both of their parents in one night and suffered serious injuries themselves.

The girls were taken to Cook Children’s Hospital — one in critical condition and one in serious condition — Tuesday night, police said. One of them was in serious condition Wednesday afternoon and one was stable.

An update on their conditions wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning. But Gomez said, “We plan on visiting them today or tomorrow.”

A GoFundMe has been set up that says funds will go toward the girls and the “long road of recovery ahead of them.” That will include physical therapy, the webpage says.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $1,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Thursday morning.