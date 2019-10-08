Fort Worth
3 people dead, 2 children injured in head-on Fort Worth collision, authorities say
Three people died Tuesday night in north Fort Worth in a car crash in which two others were injured, authorities said.
An early account to authorities suggested that two sedans collided head on about 8:15 p.m. on Blue Mound Road at its intersection with East Bonds Ranch Road.
The injured are children, authorities said. One was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in critical condition after the accident, a MedStar spokesman said. The other was taken to that hospital in serious condition.
