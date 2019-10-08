Man killed, 3 injured when car drives into oncoming traffic in North Richland Hills

SHARE COPY LINK

A man died and three people were sent to hospitals with injuries after a GMC Yukon drove into oncoming traffic in North Richland Hills Monday evening and struck an oncoming Chevrolet truck towing a trailer head-on, police said.

The victim, who was a passenger in the truck, reportedly died of his injuries in a local hospital. His identity wasn’t released.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was a woman who was in serious condition, police said, and the driver of the truck was a man in critical condition. A man in a Honda Sedan that was struck by the trailer sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 6900 block of Davis Boulevard near Odell Street a little before 6 p.m. Monday. The road was closed for about five hours, from 6 to 11 p.m., as investigators mapped the scene, police said.

Officers determined the Yukon was heading north on Davis Boulevard when it drove into oncoming southbound traffic, striking the truck. Two other cars got caught up in the crash, police said — a northbound Honda sedan struck the trailer behind the truck and a Nissan sedan was hit with debris.

Police said it’s unclear at this time if charges will be filed.