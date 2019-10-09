Driver crossed into oncoming traffic in crash that killed 3, injured 2 children, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A crash on Blue Mound Road in Fort Worth on Tuesday night in which three people were killed and two children were seriously injured was caused by a driver who crossed into oncoming lanes of traffic, police said Wednesday.

None of the victims had been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Wednesday morning. An update on the children’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

The Fort Worth Police Department said its traffic investigation team is conducting a follow-up investigation.

The vehicle that crossed into lanes of oncoming traffic was occupied by one person, who died, police said. The other vehicle that was hit head-on was occupied by two people who died, police said, and two children who sustained serious injuries.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

They children were both transported to Cook Children’s Hospital — one in critical condition and one in serious condition.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 14500 block of Blue Mound Road at the intersection with East Bonds Ranch Road, police said. The vehicle that caused the crash was reportedly heading northbound when it crossed into southbound lanes.