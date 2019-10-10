Boxer Errol Spence Jr. seriously injured in Dallas rollover crash

SHARE COPY LINK

Boxing superstar Errol Spence Jr. suffered serious injuries early Thursday morning when his Ferrari crossed the center median on a Dallas road and flipped several times, according to police and media reports.

The crash occurred a little before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of South Riverfront Boulevard, and the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, Dallas police said. Sources told Star-Telegram media partner the driver was Spence Jr., the 29-year-old superstar with a 26-0 record.

He’s expected to survive, police said.

The cause of the crash isn’t known at this time. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Photos of the Ferrari showed the front and back ends of the car smashed, with warped steel and other materials.

Spence is from DeSoto, south of Dallas. He has held the IBF welterweight title since 2017 and represented the U.S. in the 2012 Olympics.

Spence Jr. defeated Shawn Porter in the Staples Center in late December. The match-up wound up being a bitter fight that ended in a narrow split-decision victory for Spence Jr., after he knocked out Porter in the 11th round.

Spence Jr. defeated Mikey Garcia in March in AT&T Stadium, defending his IBF welterweight title.