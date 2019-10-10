Boxing
Worldwide reaction pours in after boxer Errol Spence’s car wreck
The car wreck of boxer Errol Spence Jr. in Dallas has left the sports world in shock.
Reaction to Spence crashing his Ferrari early Thursday morning has poured in from around the world on social media.
Spence, a DeSoto resident, is the world welterweight champion.
FC Dallas posted well wishes on Twitter. “We are saddened to hear about the news involving Errol Spence Jr. this morning,” the soccer club posted on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we wish him a fast and full recovery.”
