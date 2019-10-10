Worldwide reaction pours in after boxer Errol Spence’s car wreck

SHARE COPY LINK

The car wreck of boxer Errol Spence Jr. in Dallas has left the sports world in shock.

Reaction to Spence crashing his Ferrari early Thursday morning has poured in from around the world on social media.

Spence, a DeSoto resident, is the world welterweight champion.

FC Dallas posted well wishes on Twitter. “We are saddened to hear about the news involving Errol Spence Jr. this morning,” the soccer club posted on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we wish him a fast and full recovery.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Errol Spence and his family — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) October 10, 2019

We are saddened to hear about the news involving Errol Spence Jr. this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we wish him a fast and full recovery. pic.twitter.com/evnFPMMJxJ — x - FC Dallas (@FCDallas) October 10, 2019

The entire Top Rank family joins the boxing community in sending our thoughts and best wishes to Errol Spence Jr. and his family.



We are all in your corner. — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2019

PBC's Tim Smith has told media that Errol Spence's parents are with him at the Dallas hospital he was taken to following his car crash night. Police revealed Spence was in the intensive care unit; Smith has now said his injuries are not considered life-threatening. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 10, 2019

The thoughts of everyone at Sky Sports are with Errol Spence Jr and his family pic.twitter.com/uc2sUIa1rp — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 10, 2019

talk to anyone that has ever dealt with Errol Spence, they will tell you what an amiable, respectful and friendly individual he is.... #boxing — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) October 10, 2019

Update: Errol Spence Jr injuries ARE NOT life threatening. Prayers up #ErrolSpenceJrerr pic.twitter.com/vJgc83SnUy — CHAMPSIDE (@theCHAMPSIDE) October 10, 2019

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING https://t.co/ZF3UkuWZjn — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

Prayers up for Errol Spence mane. — Chase Like The Bank. (@ChaseNCashe) October 10, 2019

Geez, woke up to the news of Errol Spence. I just hope he makes it through this somehow. Doesnt really matter about his career. Errol is a very decent, nice individual, with his whole life ahead of him, regardless #boxing — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) October 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and his family — Bible of Boxing (@ringmagazine) October 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers for Errol Spence Jr. Get well soon my brother pic.twitter.com/PyUnxvaYep — The Social Influencer (@BushmanOnAir) October 10, 2019

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!

Lifting Errol Spence Jr Up In Prayers This Morning!!!

Was In A Car Crash This Morning!!

Is Expected To Survive But Was Air Lifted To The Hospital!!

https://t.co/QUKA6qh3EQ — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) October 10, 2019