Officials identify victims killed in weekend crash on Cleburne highway

Officials have identified an Austin couple as the victims killed in a Saturday wreck in Cleburne.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the couple as Quinta Guladalupe Ross-Huffman, 35, and Jesse Edward Huffman, 35. They died from blunt force injuries in the crash and their deaths were ruled accidents.

The wreck was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of west U.S. 67. The accident involved a 2019 Ford pickup pulling a cattle trailer and a 2015 Chevrolet car driven by Jesse Huffman.

Both vehicles were westbound on the highway when the car moved to the shoulder of the highway and then tried to turn around in front of the pickup. Cleburne detectives have not determined why the driver of the car attempted the turn.

When he made the turn, the vehicles collided, Cleburne police said.

The pickup driver suffered no major injuries.