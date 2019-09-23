Two killed when driver tried to turn in front of pickup truck in Cleburne, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man and woman from Austin were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle accident in Cleburne, police said.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene in the Saturday afternoon crash on U.S. 67 in Cleburne, in Johnson County.

Authorities had not released the names of the victims as of Monday.

The wreck was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of west U.S. 67. The accident involved a 2019 Ford pickup pulling a cattle trailer and a 2015 Chevrolet car driven by a 39-year-old Austin man.

Both vehicles were westbound on the highway when the car moved to the shoulder of the highway and then tried to turn around in front of the pickup. Cleburne detectives have not determined why the driver of the car attempted the turn.

When he made the turn, the vehicles collided, Cleburne police said.

The pickup driver suffered no major injuries.

An investigation continued Monday.