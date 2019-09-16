Woman found in car fire near Lake Granbury died from smoke inhalation, officials say

Burning vehicle found in North Fort Worth, fire officials say The Fort Worth Fire Department had their arson team investigating a abandoned vehicle found burning around 1 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Covey Drive and Harmon Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fort Worth Fire Department had their arson team investigating a abandoned vehicle found burning around 1 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Covey Drive and Harmon Road.

A woman found dead in a June car fire near Lake Granbury died from smoke inhalation and her death was an accident, according to final autopsy reports released Monday.

Angela Hickson, 50, of Hood County, was found on June 27.

Toxicology reports showed Hickson had numerous prescription drugs and alcohol in her system when her vehicle ended up stuck on a berm of dirt and dry grass, according to officials with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

Grass underneath the vehicle ignited the blaze, said Lt. Johnny Rose with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office in a Monday news release.

“The stress of the fire may have caused a medical issue, causing her to pass out near the car,” Rose said. “Where the fire quickly consumed her, causing her death.”

Hickson’s body was found in the 4500 block of Tennessee Trail in Hood County.

She was scheduled to be at her father’s birthday party on June 26 in Hood County, but she never made it.

Her burning car was found on the road just three miles from her home and 10 miles from her father’s residence.