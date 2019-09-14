Woman killed in Sansom Park house fire that critically injures father, 16-year-old

A woman was killed in a house fire in Sansom Park Saturday morning that left two other people, including a 16-year-old girl, in critical condition, according to Sansom Park Police Chief Carolyn Gilmore.

The woman, whose identity wasn’t released, died in a local hospital, Gilmore said. The other two victims — described as a 16-year-old girl and an adult male who was the “father of the family,” Gilmore said — were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. Gilmore was unable to describe the relationship of the deceased woman to the other victims.

One more person was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle with minor injuries, according to a MedStar spokesman.

Some kids in the area of Calloway Street had reported seeing smoke and flames around 9 a.m., Gilmore said, and several more 911 calls followed. The responding firefighters and police officers reportedly found a brick home in the 5200 block of Calloway Street — near Joy James Elementary School — consumed in flames.

The woman who died and the man in critical condition were able to get out of the house by the time authorities arrived, Gilmore said. But firefighters and officers, she said, immediately noticed a teenage girl trying to escape out of a side window of the home. She had some burns to her body and had applied a tourniquet to an injured arm, Gilmore said.

They ran to the window and pulled her out before attacking the fire, Gilmore said. She was airlifted via CareFlite to a local hospital.

The other two people were transported on the ground to hospitals.

This tragic incident, Gilmore said, will test the resolve of the tight-knit surrounding community.

“I will say this: Whether you’re from a big city or a small town, incidents like this are devastating to a community,” she said. “So we ask for prayers for the family.”

It’s unclear what started the blaze Saturday morning, but Tarrant County fire officials were on the scene through the morning and early afternoon looking into a potential cause, Gilmore said. The city is about six miles northeast of Fort Worth.

The fire was so large, she said, that responding firefighters weren’t able to immediately enter the building and had to attack it from the outside. They were aided by units from Lake Worth and River Oaks.

Authorities were still on the scene as of 1 p.m. Saturday, Gilmore said.

She said the home is still standing thanks to its brick structure, but there’s significant damage to the interior.

“I don’t know if it’s a total loss, but it’s devastating,” she said.