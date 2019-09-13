Man who died after Arlington crash ran red light, police say

The driver of a car that ran a red light died Friday in Arlington after his sedan collided with a minivan, police said.

Kobie Sandidge, 22, of Fort Worth, was driving west on Division Street when he disregarded the signal and struck the minivan at about 7 p.m. at Bowen Road, authorities said.

The minivan had been driving east on Division Street and attempting to turn north onto Bowen Road, police said.

The two adults in the minivan were taken to a hospital. Police did not describe their conditions but said they were expected to survive.

Sandidge died at Medical City Arlington, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said.