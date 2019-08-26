Officials identify motorist killed in Arlington single-vehicle wreck; 2 children injured

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A woman killed in an Saturday morning crash in Arlington has been identified as Linzie Delarosa of Grand Prairie, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Delarosa, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy, according to the medical examiner’s website on Monday.

Two children who were in the vehicle with Delarosa were injured. They were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Arlington officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. Saturday to the single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of East Sublett Road in Arlington. An initial investigation revealed a sport utility vehicle was heading westbound on the road when the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Arlington police did not release any information on what caused the car leaving the road.