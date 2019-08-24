Arlington
Driver killed in Arlington when car crashes into tree; 2 children injured
A driver was killed and two children were injured early Saturday morning when their car left a roadway in Arlington and slammed into a tree, police said.
The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. The children were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of East Sublett Road, police said. An initial investigation revealed a Sports Utility Vehicle was heading westbound on the road when the car left the roadway and struck a tree.
Police were unable to describe the circumstances surrounding the car leaving the road.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identity the victim pending notification of next of kin, police said.
