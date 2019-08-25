Arlington apartment fire leaves about 30 residents homeless. Red Cross assisting

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Firefighters from three cities battled a four-alarm blaze that caused severe damage to an Arlington apartment building on Sunday.

About 30 residents were displaced by the time the fire was brought under control, officials said.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Marable Drive at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, a statement from the Arlington Fire Department said. Firefighters encountered fire in multiple units and the attic of a three-story apartment building, the statement said.

Firefighters from Fort Worth and Pantego fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire and volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted approximately 30 displaced residents.

Two firefighter heat-related injuries were reported. No civilian injuries were reported and firefighters rescued a hedgehog and small dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.