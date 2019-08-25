Arlington
Arlington apartment fire leaves about 30 residents homeless. Red Cross assisting
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
Firefighters from three cities battled a four-alarm blaze that caused severe damage to an Arlington apartment building on Sunday.
About 30 residents were displaced by the time the fire was brought under control, officials said.
The fire occurred at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Marable Drive at 4:35 p.m. Sunday, a statement from the Arlington Fire Department said. Firefighters encountered fire in multiple units and the attic of a three-story apartment building, the statement said.
Firefighters from Fort Worth and Pantego fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire and volunteers with the American Red Cross assisted approximately 30 displaced residents.
Two firefighter heat-related injuries were reported. No civilian injuries were reported and firefighters rescued a hedgehog and small dog.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments