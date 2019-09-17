Friends come to aid of Sansom Park family whose mother was killed in house fire

Best practices for preventing house fires Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

Family members and friends have rushed to the aid of a Sansom Park family whose mother was killed in a weekend house fire.

The family’s father and 16-year-old daughter also were critically injured Saturday morning in the blaze, which occurred in the 5200 block of Calloway Street in Sansom Park.

A GoFundMe account was established Monday to help pay for funeral costs, medical bills and other needs for the Flores family. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, $10,637 had been raised for the family. The goal was set at $30,000.

Killed in the fire was 35-year-old Roxanne Flores. She died from smoke inhalation, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Children in the area of Calloway Street had reported seeing smoke and flames around 9 a.m. Saturday, Sansom Park police said, and several more 911 calls followed. The responding firefighters and police officers reportedly found a brick home on Calloway Street — near Joy James Elementary School — consumed in flames.

Flores and her husband were able to get out of the house by the time authorities arrived. But firefighters and officers immediately noticed a teenage girl trying to escape from a side window. She had burns to her body and had applied a tourniquet to an injured arm, Sansom Park police said.

Sansom Park authorities could not be reached Tuesday to comment on what may have caused the house fire.

Flores’ husband and 16-year-old daughter remained at the burn unit at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

“The daughter has undergone numerous procedures and is still in critical condition,” Steve Martinez wrote on the GoFundMe account.

Martinez mentioned that the family had no insurance.

The family also includes a 6-year-old autistic son and a 12-year-old daughter.