Heat killed Denton boy found dead in neighbor’s vehicle in July, medical examiner says

Denton police chief speaks on ‘tragic outcome’ of search for 2-year-old Denton TX Police Chief Frank Dixon speaks about the tragic outcome of the search for a missing 2-year-old boy, which ended when Sarbesh Gurung was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Denton TX Police Chief Frank Dixon speaks about the tragic outcome of the search for a missing 2-year-old boy, which ended when Sarbesh Gurung was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019.

A 2-year-old Denton boy who went missing in early July and then found dead in a hot car died from the heat, according to a final ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said Sarbesh Gurung died from hyperthermia and his death was an accident, according to the ruling released by officials just a few days ago.

Sarbesh’s body was found in a car on July 3, a day after he was reported missing from his Denton family.

In the United States, 35 children have died this year in hot cars, according to KidsAndCars.org. Texas has had five children die in hot vehicles.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Denton boy was found dead inside of a neighbor’s vehicle shortly after 6 a.m. on July 3, Denton police said.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said during a news conference the vehicle was located “in pretty close proximity” to the apartment where Sarbesh lived. A neighbor found him when they tried to get inside the car, he said.

The search began for Sarbesh on the afternoon of July 2, whose mother told authorities that the toddler disappeared from the family’s Denton apartment. Police said the mother called 911 within four minutes of realizing her son was missing.

Sarbesh was last seen slightly before 2 p.m. on July 2 at his home in the 2400 block of West Prairie Street in Denton. A search party of more than 200 people — including police officers, firefighters and community members — searched “three grids” surrounding the apartment complex, Dixon said. Police dogs also assisted in the search.

The large-scale searching was halted at 11 p.m. on July 2, Dixon said, but smaller searches continued through the night.

The father of the child was a student at University of North Texas, according to his UNT classmate Hitesh Adhikari, who said they’re both from Nepal. He and other classmates joined the search on the afternoon of July 2 and into the night, checking apartments, bushes, trees and other areas of the surrounding neighborhood.

“We feel very heartbroken ... hearing the news today,” Adhikari told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on July 3.