Denton police look for missing 2-year-old boy

The Denton Police Department is asking the public to help look for a missing 2-year-old boy, according to posts Tuesday afternoon on the department’s social media accounts.

Police are looking for a child who they identified only as Sarbesh, described as a 2-year-old Asian boy, who was reported missing in the 2400 block of West Prairie Street in Denton.

It is unknown what the child was wearing at the time he went missing, police said. If you see him, please call 911 immediately.