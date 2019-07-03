Family, friends gather to grieve over 2-year-old Denton boy found dead after search

Mourners gathered in a Denton parking lot for a vigil to remember 2-year-old Sarbesh Gurung, whose body was found in a vehicle earlier in the day. eclarridge@star-telegram.com

His mother is in bed and cannot eat. His father has been holding up a bit better, but when the reality of calling funeral homes and arranging for last rituals made what had happened real, he too was overcome with grief.

The body of their 2-year-old son, Sarbesh Gurung, was found Wednesday morning in a sport utility vehicle parked in a lot near their Denton apartment after a search. The little boy had been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

His death does not appear to be criminal, police said. Authorities have not released the cause.

Wednesday evening in a parking lot next to the vehicle where his body was found earlier in the day, neighborhood residents and friends of his parents gathered to pray and reflect on Sarbesh’s short life.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They lit incense and candles and sat on the pavement before a large photo of Sarbesh wearing a blue vest. It was positioned on a wooden chair from the boy’s apartment.

Giriraj Bhetwal, 34, a friend of Sarbesh’s father, said everyone had done what they could. “We searched everywhere, but …”