Local
Search continues for 2-year-old Denton boy missing after his mother put him down for nap
A search resumed Wednesday for a missing 2-year-old Denton boy whose mother told authorities that he disappeared after she put him down for a nap Tuesday afternoon.
Sarbesh Gurung was last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 2400 block of West Prairie Street in Denton.
The toddler’s mother told police that she put her son down for a nap and he was gone when she went to check on him, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV.
The Asian boy was wearing a blue and white plaid shirt like the one in a picture released by Denton police.
If you see him, please call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information should call 940-349-7960.
Police have a press conference about the search scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments