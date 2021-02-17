Fort Worth classes are canceled all week. Will that lengthen the school year?

East Belknap Street and the new Fort Worth City Hall are covered with snow after the region got another one to three inches of snow Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Fort Worth. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

School closures in Fort Worth this week won’t add much time, if any, to the end of the school year.

Fort Worth schools will remain closed through the end of the week, the district announced Wednesday. But school officials say the week-long closure will only leave the district with one school day to make up.

Texas Education Agency officials will allow school districts that shut down both in-person and online classes due to power outages to apply for waivers, forgiving up to three missed school days.

Students in the Fort Worth school district have been out of the classroom for nearly a week. On Feb. 10, the district closed school buildings and canceled in-person classes. But the district held online classes that day, meaning it isn’t required to make up the day later. The following day, the district held in-person classes.

On Monday, the district was closed for Presidents Day. Schools have remained closed with no remote learning since then, as snow, frigid temperatures and widespread power outages affected the area. Wednesday afternoon, the district announced schools would remain closed and remote learning would be canceled Friday.

Clint Bond, a spokesman for the Fort Worth school district, said if state education officials require districts to make up Friday’s cancellation, the district could make the day up by adding several minutes to each school day for the rest of the school year, or by moving the last day of the school year from Friday, June 18, to Monday, June 21.

The district’s school year was already scheduled to end several weeks later than usual due to the effects of COVID-19. Last summer, the district’s Board of Trustees approved an updated school calendar that pushed the first day of remote learning back to Sept. 8. The following month, the district brought students back to school in phases. The first semester, which typically ends in December, wrapped up at the end of January.