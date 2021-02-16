Second winter storm expected to last into Wednesday evening, bring more snow to DFW

Fort Worth remains under a layer of snow on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. A winter storm is expected to move into the DFW area Tuesday evening, bringing more ice and snow. amccoy@star-telegram.com

More sleet, snow and ice are on their way to North Texas in a storm that has already left hundreds of thousands of residents without electricity, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Light snow started in Denton and Gainesville around 6 p.m, just as most North Texas counties went under a winter storm warning.

The Metroplex could see up to 4 inches of snowfall and an additional 0.10 inches of sleet and ice accumulation, according to the weather service.

Snow is expected to last from early evening Tuesday into early evening Wednesday. That marks an increase in both the time and the amount of snow forecast earlier in the day Tuesday.

The National Weather Service and multiple cities have warned residents to stay off the roads if at all possible.

Tarrant County issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday, stating citizens and businesses have been impacted by impassable roads and power outages.

Many residences and storefronts across the county have been dark since Monday. Judge Glen Whitley, in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, asked for help with the situation that is “of such severity and magnitude that an effective response is beyond Tarrant County’s capability to recover.”

Staff writer Jack Howland contributed to this report.