1 man dead, 13 kids suffer carbon monoxide poisoning as Fort Worth tries to keep warm

Snow continues to fall along Magnolia Avenue on Sunday evening, February 14, 2021. Authorities reported that one man died and at least 13 children were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Fort Worth as families struggle to keep their homes warm without power. amccoy@star-telegram.com

At least one person died and multiple children were treated during a surge of carbon monoxide poisoning in Fort Worth as families tried to warm their homes during a power outage on Tuesday.

Winter storm Uri knocked power out for thousands of Texans, some for more than 24 hours. Sam Selby, D.O., emergency medicine physician at Cook Children’s Medical Center, treated at least 13 patients overnight as families tried to heat their homes, according to a press release sent Tuesday afternoon. One man died from CO poisoning, the hospital said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“They’re just trying to keep their families warm,” said pediatrician Phillip Scott, M.D. during the live-streamed press conference. “We’re kind of in a tricky situation where people are desperate to stay warm.”

Scott said every patient he admitted during his late shift Monday night was a call for carbon monoxide poisoning, something that he rarely sees.

“I don’t even remember the last time I took care of a patient with carbon monoxide poisoning,” he said. “But this is what we were seeing all night.”

Anything that is burning fuel, such as a oven or propane grill, can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, Scott said. The hospital saw some families who were trying to warm their homes with propane or diesel-burning engines meant for outside use, or were using generators inside or too close to their homes or garages. Generators emit fumes and can cause carbon monoxide poisoning and using them inside a home “does more harm than good,” the press release said.

In the past 48 hours, the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to more than 80 calls for service for carbon monoxide leaks and poisoning, the department said on Twitter.

Scott suggested people without power wear extra layers of clothing to stay warm and be careful of what method they are using to heat their homes. Carbon monoxide detectors can help indicate if CO in a home reaches a dangerous level. Those who don’t have power can also go to a warming center at the Convention Center at 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102. Those who have power should limit their electricity usage and check in on family members to make sure they are safe.

One child was treated Monday night after inhaling fumes from a charcoal grill that the family was using too close to the home, Scott said. Doctors put the child on 100% oxygen to flush the toxin out of their system and replace it with oxygen.

Infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with heart or breathing problems are at a higher risk for carbon monoxide poisoning. Children breathe more quickly so they can potentially inhale more fumes at a faster pace than adults, Dr. Blanka Soria-Olmos said during the press conference.

“Carbon monoxide poisoning prevents your blood from being able to buy into oxygen. You suffocate while you are still breathing,” Selby said in the press release.

Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can include:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Vomiting

Upset Stomach

Chest Pain

Confusion

Flu-like symptoms

Here are some additional ways Cook Children’s recommends for you to keep your family safe:

Don’t use anything such as a BBQ grill or propane tank to heat your home.

Don’t run a vehicle inside of a garage attached to your home.

Don’t heat your home with a gas oven or stove top.

Don’t burn charcoal inside of your home.

Do seek medical attention if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do ensure the carbon monoxide detectors in your home are properly functioning and installed in areas that will wake you if it alarms.

Do check for local resources, such as warming shelters, to keep your family safe.