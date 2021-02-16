Gov. Greg Abbott: ERCOT leadership should resign after Texas power outages

Gov. Greg Abbott thinks leaders of the nonprofit corporation that oversees the circulation of electricity across Texas should resign as widespread power outages continue in the state.

During an interview with a Houston television station, the Texas governor was asked directly whether he believes Electric Reliability Council of Texas leaders should leave their posts.

Abbott responded with a definitive “Yes.”

“This was a total failure by ERCOT,” he told KTRK. “ERCOT stands for Electric Reliability Council of Texas, and they showed that they are not reliable.”

Abbott did not specify which leaders should resign. A spokesperson for ERCOT did not immediately return a request for comment on Abbott’s remarks.

Abbott’s resignation call comes after he made ERCOT reform an emergency item Tuesday for the Texas Legislature. Committees in the House and Senate are also expected to hold hearings on the outages.

Abbott maintained that the ultra cold temperatures was something ERCOT knew was coming.

“There seemed to be a lack of preparation in making sure that we did have access to backup power in the event that the power generators were incapable of generating power,” Abbott said.

Abbott also expressed disappointment in the nonprofit’s transparency.

“They are a public entity,” Abbott said. “They deserve to tell you, or they should be required to tell you, your viewers, as well as government leaders, exactly what is going on and what is not going on.”

ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness told reporters Tuesday before Abbott’s interview was aired that they would work with the state as lawmakers dig into questions about the outages and the state’s electric grid.

Texas Democrats have said Abbott is taking accountability for the recent days’ events and is shifting fault to other entities like ERCOT.

“The blame falls on Abbott,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement..

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.