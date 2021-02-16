Texas governor Greg Abbott asks Legislature to investigate electric reliability

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the Legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in light of the large scale blackouts. AP

Gov. Greg Abbott calling for reforms to the entity that manages the flow of Texas’ electricity as power outages continue across the state.

Abbott is asking the Legislature to investigate the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in light of the large scale blackouts, declaring the issue an emergency item.

There have been millions of outages since Sunday night as freezing temperatures continue across the state.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” Abbott said in a statement. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

Legislative issues declared an emergency by the governor can be passed sooner than other bills.