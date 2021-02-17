Weather News
Fort Worth and North Texas school, government, other closings Thursday and this week
The following is a list of school, government and other closings announced for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Some of the closings where noted will continue for longer. This list will be updated.
- Fort Worth ISD schools will remain closed Thursday and Friday. Exempt (salaried) employees are being asked to work, but to keep their supervisors informed of their individual situations that may mitigate their ability to connect from home. Non-exempt (hourly) employees will not report to work but the district will seek to compensate them for these hours through a board resolution, according to a news release. The district is using its communication platforms to share news about emergency resources for the community at large. Please continue to check fwisd.org and FWISD Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
- Fort Worth ISD has suspended its Meals To Go service at all distribution sites for the remainder of the week. There will be no Meals To Go service on Friday, Feb. 19. The district anticipates resuming Meals To Go service next week.
- There will be no solid waste collection on Thursday in Fort Worth. Residential garbage and recycling collections are expected to resume on Friday, Feb. 19 for those whose collections are scheduled for Friday.
- The University of Texas at Arlington closed its campus and canceled all classes and exams through Friday. All Distance Education classes are canceled through Feb. 21.
- The Texas Christian University campus is closed and all in-person activities are canceled until Friday morning, according to the school’s website. Online classes will continue with flexibility due to power constraints, the website said. Dining and other services for residential students will continue.
- The University of North Texas will remain closed through Saturday. All classes are canceled, including online, hybrid, remote and partially remote classes as well as in-person classes at UNT’s locations in Denton and Frisco. Essential services will operate with skeletal crews. The campus is expected to return to regular operations Sunday. If weather conditions continue to be hazardous, another announcement about an additional closure will be made. On-campus dining will be available at Eagle Landing and Champs.
