Tarrant County gets another one to three inches of snow as freezing temperatures linger

North Texans woke up Wednesday morning to one to four inches of more snow on the ground, some freezing rain and a winter storm warning.

The winter storm warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday because snow accumulation of two to four inches are possible along the Red River.

Tarrant County received one to three inches of snow overnight.

Meteorologist Steve Fano said some areas of Dallas County may have seen more snow.

“There might be some more dusting in the morning hours, but the precipitation should be gone by mid-day in Tarrant County,” Fano said Wednesday morning in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Fano is with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Freezing rain will continue in many counties to the south of Fort Worth.

The winter storm warning also means that travel could be dangerous in North Texas as ice and snow are on roads, streets and highways.

Freezing temperatures also will remain for several days. The high on Wednesday should be in the upper 20s.

Thousands of households still were without power in North Texas and throughout the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas posted on social media Wednesday morning that 2.7 million households still did not have power in Texas.

Some generation is slowly returning.

ERCOT was able to direct utilities to restore 600,000 households last night.

Weather forecasters say North Texans will wake up Thursday morning to a temperature at 17 degrees. The daytime high will be 29.

It will be about 12 degrees on Friday morning and North Texans should see temperatures above freezing Friday afternoon as the forecast is calling for a high of 35.

By Saturday, temperatures should reach the upper 40s and the 50s on Sunday and Monday.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 65.