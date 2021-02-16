Local
Fort Worth, other North Texas cities open warming stations for residents without power
Fort Worth and other cities across North Texas have opened warming stations and shelters to help residents without electrical power as widespread outages continued Tuesday for a second day, with more wintry precipitation expected.
The city of Fort Worth has extended the hours for the overnight shelter operating at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Anyone needing the shelter will need to self-transport to the Convention Center and enter through the Houston Street entrance, the city said in a news release. The location is 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102.
COVID-19 screening will take place before people enter the building and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Cots will be provided. People should bring their own blankets. Food will not be provided. Restrooms will be available, but there will not be facilities for showers.
The city is not allowing animals into the shelter.
Parking is the responsibility of each individual, the city said. Garages are available on Commerce and Houston Streets.
The city plans on operating the overnight shelter the following hours:
- Tuesday, Feb. 16-Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 17-Thursday, Feb. 18, from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 18; 7 a.m.-noon.
Anyone using this shelter will have to leave in the morning.
Fort Worth warming stations
The city also has warming stations available for anyone who needs to have a warm place to go during the day. No snacks or cots will be available at the warming centers.
Warming stations at the following locations will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday:
- Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110. Phone 817-392-8722.
- Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112. Phone 817-392-2830.
- Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106. Phone 817-392-5485.
Other cities in North Texas have also opened warming centers and shelters:
- In Grapevine, residents can go to The Rec Center of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way. Call 817-410-4455 for more information.
- The Colleyville Library, 1000 Main St., opened Monday as the city’s warming center. For more information on the Colleyville center, call 817-503-1111 or 817-312-2030.
- Arlington has partnered with hotels to provide special rates for residents without power. The Salvation Army also is open as a warming center at 712 W. Abram St.
- Dallas officials asked residents without power to call 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905 for warming center locations.
- In North Richland Hills, residents should call the warming station hotline at 817-427-6001.
- Mansfield has opened two warming centers at Chris W. Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria St., and the MAC, 106 S. Wisteria St. For details call 817-728-3609 or visit the City Facebook page at facebook.com/CityMansfieldTx.
- Denton has a warming center at MLK Jr. Recreation Center. For more information, follow the city’s Twitter.
Bedford, Hurst and HEB ISD are operating a warming center, which is expected to also serve as an overnight shelter, at Central Junior High, 3191 W. Pipeline Road in Euless.
In Irving, the Senior Park Recreation Center is open as a warming center. Residents seeking transportation can call 972-721-6448. For updates go to CityofIrving.org or visit the city’s Twitter or Facebook pages.
A Parker County warming center will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. at High Ridge Church at 1000 Cinema Drive in Hudson Oaks.
Southlake’s warming center is at the DPS North Station at 100 E. Dove Road. Visit the City of Southlake Twitter page for updates.
