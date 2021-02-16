Fort Worth, other North Texas cities open warming stations for residents without power

Fort Worth and other cities across North Texas have opened warming stations and shelters to help residents without electrical power as widespread outages continued Tuesday for a second day, with more wintry precipitation expected.

The city of Fort Worth has extended the hours for the overnight shelter operating at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Anyone needing the shelter will need to self-transport to the Convention Center and enter through the Houston Street entrance, the city said in a news release. The location is 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

COVID-19 screening will take place before people enter the building and COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Cots will be provided. People should bring their own blankets. Food will not be provided. Restrooms will be available, but there will not be facilities for showers.

The city is not allowing animals into the shelter.

Parking is the responsibility of each individual, the city said. Garages are available on Commerce and Houston Streets.

The city plans on operating the overnight shelter the following hours:

Tuesday, Feb. 16-Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17-Thursday, Feb. 18, from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 18; 7 a.m.-noon.

Anyone using this shelter will have to leave in the morning.

Fort Worth warming stations

The city also has warming stations available for anyone who needs to have a warm place to go during the day. No snacks or cots will be available at the warming centers.

Warming stations at the following locations will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday:

Worth Heights Community Center, 3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110. Phone 817-392-8722.

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center, 6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112. Phone 817-392-2830.

6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112. Phone 817-392-2830. Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106. Phone 817-392-5485.

Other cities in North Texas have also opened warming centers and shelters: