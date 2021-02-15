Customers in North Fort Worth told to boil water after power outage at water plant.

About 100,000 people in North Fort Worth are being asked to boil their water following a power outage at a water treatment plant.

The Eagle Mountain water plant and raw water pump station at 6801 Bowman Roberts Road went without power during the day Monday amid blackouts across the city and state related to cold weather.

“Water in a northside elevated water tank has been drained, leaving many customers without water,” a news release from the city reads. “Water pressure will return once power is restored to the plant, but impacted customers should expect to be on a boil water notice through at least midday Wednesday.”

Water should be boiled before use, including when drinking, brushing teeth and for cooking and hand and face washing. This helps kill harmful bacteria and microbes.

Once the water reaches a boil, it should continue boiling for two minutes.

“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the city said.

The boil notice comes as many across the city went without electricity. Those unable to boil water are being encouraged to buy bottled water.

Mary Gugliuzza, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Water Department, said the department is working to set up water bottle distribution centers, but details are still being coordinated.