Jury selection begins in Amber Guyger murder trial

Amber Gugyer indicted on murder charge in shooting death of Botham Jean Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced the grand jury has handed up an indictment of murder against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in the shooting death of Botham Jean. His family was present for the announcement.

Hundreds of potential jurors stuffed the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Friday for the first day of jury selection in the murder trial of former police officer Amber Guyger.

Friday marked the one-year anniversary of Guyger’s fatal shooting of her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean, as he prepared to watch football inside his Dallas apartment.

Guyger has said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder when she shot him.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23. During jury selection Judge Tammy Kemp will have to rule on a motion made by Guyger’s attorney requesting a change of venue, which could push back the trial date if she approves the motion.

The jurors will not be tasked with deciding whether or not Guyger shot Jean. Instead, they will have to decide if Guyger’s actions were murder, manslaughter, another crime or no crime at all.

Reporters from the Star-Telegram and other major DFW outlets were denied access into the Central Jury Room where Kemp and attorneys from both sides were to address jurors. Bailiffs said the ban was due to overcrowding, despite the jury room being an open courthouse.