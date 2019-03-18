Crime

Trial date set for former Dallas officer Amber Guyger in fatal shooting of Botham Jean

By Nichole Manna

March 18, 2019 02:34 PM

A judge on Monday set the trial date in the homicide case of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger, 30, fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean on Sept. 6 after she says she entered the wrong apartment and mistook Jean for an intruder, police have said. Jean was in his own apartment preparing to watch a football game when he was shot.

Judge Tammy Kemp set the trial date for Aug. 12. However, Guyger’s attorneys are expected to request a change of venue, so the trial date will likely change.

Guyger was indicted on a murder charge.

