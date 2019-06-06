Judge in Amber Guyger case trying to determine who leaked 911 audio

Amber Gugyer indicted on murder charge in shooting death of Botham Jean Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced the grand jury has handed up an indictment of murder against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in the shooting death of Botham Jean. His family was present for the announcement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced the grand jury has handed up an indictment of murder against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in the shooting death of Botham Jean. His family was present for the announcement.

The judge who will oversee the murder trial of ex-Dallas officer Amber Guyger tried on Thursday to find out who leaked Guyger’s 911 call from the night she killed Botham Jean.

But defense attorneys and prosecutors said none of the people they asked had released it, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The tape was leaked in April to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV despite a gag order on the case.

Prosecutor Jason Hermus said the Dallas police investigation into the leak is still ongoing.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, along with other media outlets, requested the 911 audio and other documentation related to the investigation. The attorney general denied the request. WFAA didn’t say how the station obtained the audio.

“At this time, it is unknown how WFAA received the information regarding the 911 call as the Dallas Police Department has not authorized the release of the audio evidence,” a spokesperson said in April. “Currently, the Department has generated an Internal Affairs Investigation.”

Guyger, 30, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Jean.

Jean was inside his apartment preparing to watch football on Sept. 6 when, according to court documents, Guyger entered his apartment after her shift with the Dallas Police Department. Guyger has told investigators that she believed she had entered her own apartment and that Jean was an intruder. She was still wearing her uniform, but not a body camera.

In the audio of the almost six-minute call, Guyger can be heard saying about 19 times that she thought she was in her own apartment. Her apartment was directly below Jean’s. The apartment complex, Southside Flats, in the 1200 block of South Lamar Street, is blocks away from Dallas police headquarters. Residents park on the same floor as their apartment.

Guyger was originally charged with manslaughter a few days after Jean was shot. She was indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury in November on a murder charge. Her trial is scheduled to begin in late September.