Fired Dallas police officer appears in court for hearing in Botham Jean shooting

Amber Gugyer indicted on murder charge in shooting death of Botham Jean Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced the grand jury has handed up an indictment of murder against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in the shooting death of Botham Jean. His family was present for the announcement.

A former Dallas police officer who shot and killed a black man in his apartment appeared in a pre-trial hearing Monday.

Amber Guyger is charged with murder in the death of Botham Shem Jean, 26, who Guyger fatally shot Sept. 6 in Dallas. Guyger was fired from the Dallas police force after the shooting. Guyger has said that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp is presiding over the trial, which begins Sept. 23. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Sept. 6.

Kemp did not listen to any arguments regarding Guyger’s attorneys’ request to move the murder trial out of Dallas, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

Robert Rogers, Toby Shook and Michael Mowla — attorneys for the former officer — say “media hysteria” will not allow Guyger to have a fair trial. They requested the Sept. 23 trial be moved to Collin, Grayson, Kaufman, Ellis, Rockwall or Fannin County.

The judge has said she won’t hear arguments on the motion for a change of venue until after an attempt is made to select a jury.

At the pre-trial hearing, prosecutors entered several items into evidence, including Guyger’s gun she used in the shooting, bullet casings and photographs, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Jean was inside his apartment preparing to watch football when, according to court documents, Guyger entered his apartment after her shift with the Dallas Police Department. Guyger has told investigators that she believed she had entered her own apartment and Jean was an intruder. She was still wearing her uniform, but not a body camera.

