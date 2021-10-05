Crime
Accused serial killer case among violent crimes reported in latest Fort Worth crime map
There were 848 crimes reported in Fort Worth from Sept. 19-25, according to collected city data.
A capital murder of multiple persons case listed on the map is because of the killings of three people, whose remains were found dismembered and burned in a dumpster on Sept. 22. Jason Thornburg, 41, was arrested Sept. 27 in connection with the killings and confessed to the crime, according to Fort Worth police.
Theft was the most-often recorded crime with 131 incidents for the week.
The compiled data is processed and used to create a crime map showing every recorded crime released by Fort Worth police during that time period.
The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.
The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.
