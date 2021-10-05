Accused serial killer case among violent crimes reported in latest Fort Worth crime map

There were 848 crimes reported in Fort Worth from Sept. 19-25, according to collected city data.

A capital murder of multiple persons case listed on the map is because of the killings of three people, whose remains were found dismembered and burned in a dumpster on Sept. 22. Jason Thornburg, 41, was arrested Sept. 27 in connection with the killings and confessed to the crime, according to Fort Worth police.

Theft was the most-often recorded crime with 131 incidents for the week.

Fort Worth Crime Map & Stats Searchable Fort Worth Crime Map & Statistics starting January 1, 2021

The compiled data is processed and used to create a crime map showing every recorded crime released by Fort Worth police during that time period.

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Sept. 19th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.