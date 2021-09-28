Man arrested in Fort Worth triple murder case of dismembered bodies found in dumpster

A 41-year-old man was booked into jail late Monday in connection with the killings of three people whose burned and dismembered bodies were found last week in a dumpster near a Fort Worth business, according to jail and police records.

Jail records identified the suspect as Jason Thornburg, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail at 11:48 p.m. Monday, according to a jail log.

Thornburg faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, records show.

The dismembered body of David Lueras and the bodies of an unknown child and a young woman or teenage girl were found in a burning dumpster Wednesday morning on Bonnie Drive in west Fort Worth

David Lueras had returned to North Texas, where he had lived off and on for 25 years, to get away from someone, his cousin Aaron Torres told KDFW Channel 4.

“I know that he was scared and I know he knew somebody was after him to get him,” Torres told KDFW. “He wouldn’t tell us their names.”

Authorities have not identified the bodies of the two other people found in the burning dumpster.

Fort Worth police have not commented on the arrest but said a press conference will be held at 1 p.m. today.