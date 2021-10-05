Lake Worth police search for burglary suspect who stole over $8,400 worth of tools

Lake Worth police are searching for a burglary suspect who stole over $8,400 worth of vehicle maintenance equipment and tools from In N Out Lube Center on Sept. 17.

In N Out Lube Center is located at 6105 Azle Ave.

The department posted three sets of surveillance photos timestamped around 12:50 a.m. to its Facebook on Monday. One photo set shows a man, wearing a hat and mask, exit a white pickup truck and spray-paint over a security camera lens.

The suspect kicked the bottom of the business’s front door to gain entry and then cut power to the business by tampering with a fuse box, according to the department’s post. Only one security camera was spray-painted, and the rest became inoperable after the suspect tampered with the facility’s electricity, Detective Christian Abrahim said.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white 2003-2006 single cab Chevrolet pickup truck. Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said there was no license plate on the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary, the identity of the suspect and the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call Lake Worth PD detectives at 817-237-1224 or email them at LWCID@lakeorthtx.org.